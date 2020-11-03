Funeral arrangements announced for fallen firefighter Jerome Guise

Guise, 34, died Monday morning while battling a house fire in Monroe Township. Also lost in the blaze was Jessica Diehl, 36.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Funeral arrangements for fallen firefighter Jerome Guise were announced Wednesday by Citizens Fire Company No. 1.

A service for Guise will be held Saturday at the Carlisle Evangelical Free Church, 290 Petersburg Road, Carlisle. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., with the funeral with full honors to follow.

After the service, a procession will lead from the church pas Village Station in Boiling Springs, then onto a reception at the Citizen's Fire Company on 100 Chestnut Road in Mount Holly Springs.

Guise died while battling an early morning fire Monday at a home on the 1500 block of Boiling Springs Road in Monroe Township.