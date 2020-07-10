Former nurse at Cumberland County nursing home accused of stealing morphine pills for personal use

Michelle Keys faces a 1-year prison term and a $100,000 fine, according to federal prosecutors. She allegedly stole 16 pills from a patient in 2019.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A former nurse at a Cumberland County nursing home is facing a prison term and a $100,000 fine for allegedly stealing 16 morphine pills from one of her patients, according to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed.

Michelle Keys is accused of taking the pills for her own use, Freed said.

Keys, a licensed practical nurse, has a tentative agreement in place to plead guilty to theft charges, court records show. There is no deal in place concerning sentencing, and the plea arrangement won't become final until it is approved by Judge Christopher C. Conner, who is presiding over the case.

Keyes allegedly stole the pills in August 2019. They were prescribed to one of her patients.