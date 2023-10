Arthur Neal Titzel will serve a minimum of nine months and a maximum of 23 months in jail, according to online court documents.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — A former Derry Township School District teacher has pled guilty to ten counts of child pornography.

Arthur Neal Titzel, 53, was sentenced on Oct. 3. The former eighth-grade American Cultures teacher will serve a minimum of nine months and a maximum of 23 months in jail, according to online court documents.