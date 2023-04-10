Carlisle police officer nominated for 'First Responder or Healthcare Worker of the Year'

Jamie DiMartile, an officer with the Carlisle Police Department, is one of five national finalists for "First Responder or Healthcare Worker of the Year."

Jamie DiMartile, an officer with the Carlisle Police Department, was nominated for "First Responder or Healthcare Worker of the Year" through DISH's Hometown Heroes initiative.

Her nominator, Amy Burrell, said “Jamie always goes above and beyond in her duties and is always willing to take on additional work. I could list 20 more things she does, but I’m out of room.”

DiMartile is a member of the Honor Guard and part of the Mental Health Crisis Response Team. She is involved in many community events and programs, such as:

Big Brothers/Big Sisters

Shop with a Cop

Organizes fundraisers for officer families in need every year

During COVID-19, she brought to life a weekly internet storytime for kids

Spearheads Carlisle PD’s annual toy drive for needy families

Trained to go into schools to work with kids who may be victims or witnesses of crime and teach kids about police officers and safety.