x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Cumberland County

2 firefighters injured fighting Cumberland County fire

Two firefighters became trapped inside a collapsed garage.
Credit: WPMT

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The Upper Allen Township Fire Department is at the scene of a fire on Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews were dispatched to the 2100 block of Hastings Drive for a house on fire around 2 p.m.

The fire was upgraded to a 2nd alarm just before issuing a mayday alert after two firefighters became trapped in the garage after it collapsed.

Officials on the scene report the fire was contained shortly after 3 p.m., and the trapped firefighters were successfully rescued and transported to a local hospital to receive treatment for their minor injuries. 

More information to follow.

Firefighters battling 2nd alarm fire

1 / 3
WPMT

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Canine flu outbreak hits Cumberland Co. animal shelter

Before You Leave, Check This Out