2 firefighters injured fighting Cumberland County fire

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The Upper Allen Township Fire Department is at the scene of a fire on Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews were dispatched to the 2100 block of Hastings Drive for a house on fire around 2 p.m.

The fire was upgraded to a 2nd alarm just before issuing a mayday alert after two firefighters became trapped in the garage after it collapsed.

Officials on the scene report the fire was contained shortly after 3 p.m., and the trapped firefighters were successfully rescued and transported to a local hospital to receive treatment for their minor injuries.

