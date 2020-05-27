Fay's Country Kitchen in Carlisle opens for dine-in service ahead of state approval

The eatery announced it was opening for dine-in service last week on Facebook. Many comments were supportive; others were not

CARLISLE, Pa. — A Carlisle restaurant announced on Facebook last week that they are open for dine-in service in spite of state COVID-19 guidelines that mandate takeout or delivery only.

Fay's Country Kitchen, located at 203 S. Hanover St., made the announcement on May 21 -- one day before the Governor Tom Wolf administration moved Cumberland County into the "yellow" phase of COVID-19 mitigation.

In the "Yellow" phase, restaurants are still not allowed to offer dine-in service and are limited to takeout and delivery options only. Those who ignore state mandates face potential fines or loss of business licenses.

"As we know, tomorrow Gov. Wolf is putting Cumberland County in the 'yellow' phase," the post read. "Not here at FAY'S...WE ARE GOING GREEN! STARTING TOMORROW Friday, May 22, 2020, will be opening our doors for DINING IN.

"All CDC guidelines will still be followed," the post continued. "Come join us...we know you are ready, and SO ARE WE!"

The post generated 805 and 371 shares in the six days since it went up. Many comments were supportive; others said they would not return to the business.

"Comes down to if your scared, then don't go," said one. "Can't be sheep forever!!! a loss of a few customers because they think they shouldn't have will be made up by many who appreciate it. Thank you, ladies!!!"