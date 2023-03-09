1 dead after Cumberland County crash

A crash near the intersection of Pine Road and N. Dickinson School Road left one person dead on March 8. Their identity has not been released.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced that one person died after a Cumberland County crash yesterday.

Police say they responded to a crash near the intersection of Pine Road and N. Dickinson School Road around 11:15 a.m. on March 8.

There, they found that a driver had lost control of his vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway, officials said.

The passenger of the heavily damaged vehicle was flown away for treatment in a medical helicopter, but ultimately succumbed to her injuries.