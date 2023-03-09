1 dead after Cumberland County crash

CARLISLE, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced that one person died after a Cumberland County crash yesterday.
Police say they responded to a crash near the intersection of Pine Road and N. Dickinson School Road around 11:15 a.m. on March 8.
There, they found that a driver had lost control of his vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway, officials said.
The passenger of the heavily damaged vehicle was flown away for treatment in a medical helicopter, but ultimately succumbed to her injuries.
The 36-year-old woman's identity will be released after additional family is notified, PSP said.