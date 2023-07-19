x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Cumberland County

Camp Hill Police Department investigating fatal crash

According to officers, the crash occurred along the 3000 block of Cumberland Boulevard at 12:52 p.m. on July 19.
Credit: ingest
Close-up of lights on roof of police car

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Camp Hill Police Department responded to a deadly multiple-vehicle crash early Wednesday afternoon.

According to officers, the crash occurred along the 3000 block of Cumberland Boulevard at 12:52 p.m. on July 19. 

A car crossed over the median into opposing traffic striking another car. The driver of the car that crossed over has been pronounced dead, according to police. 

An investigation into the crash has been launched. 

At this time, the crash area has been cleared and the road is open. 

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Special Olympic gold medalist celebrates new venture | On the Bright Side

Before You Leave, Check This Out