Camp Hill Police Department investigating fatal crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Camp Hill Police Department responded to a deadly multiple-vehicle crash early Wednesday afternoon.

According to officers, the crash occurred along the 3000 block of Cumberland Boulevard at 12:52 p.m. on July 19.

A car crossed over the median into opposing traffic striking another car. The driver of the car that crossed over has been pronounced dead, according to police.

An investigation into the crash has been launched.