Cumberland County man jailed following guilty plea for supplying fentanyl used in fatal overdose

Eric Garvey, 27, pleaded guilty to illegal delivery of fentanyl and involuntary manslaughter, according to Middlesex Township Police.

CARLISLE, Pa. — A Cumberland County man will serve up to eight years in state prison for delivering fentanyl to a victim who later died of an overdose, Middlesex Township Police said Monday.

Eric M. Garvey, 27, pleaded guilty to unlawful delivery of fentanyl and involuntary manslaughter prior to his sentencing, which occurred at a hearing on July 11.

Garvey will serve a prison term of 2-8 years, according to police.

Garvey admitted to supplying fentanyl to the victim, who died of an accidental overdose in Middlesex Township in 2020.