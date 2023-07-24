Cumberland County man jailed following guilty plea for supplying fentanyl used in fatal overdose

CARLISLE, Pa. — A Cumberland County man will serve up to eight years in state prison for delivering fentanyl to a victim who later died of an overdose, Middlesex Township Police said Monday.
Eric M. Garvey, 27, pleaded guilty to unlawful delivery of fentanyl and involuntary manslaughter prior to his sentencing, which occurred at a hearing on July 11.
Garvey will serve a prison term of 2-8 years, according to police.
Garvey admitted to supplying fentanyl to the victim, who died of an accidental overdose in Middlesex Township in 2020.
After a two-year police investigation, Garvey was developed as a suspect and interviewed by Middlesex Township Police Detectives. Garvey confessed to being responsible for providing the fatal illegal controlled substance to the victim, according to police.