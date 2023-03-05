Teen entrepreneur opens independent coffee shop

19-year-old Alex RoJohn is fulfilling his dream of opening and managing his own coffee shop.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — While most kids his age are off at college, one Cumberland County teen is on a different path.

At 19 years old, Alex Rojohn is fulfilling his dream of owning and managing his own coffee shop, Down to Earth Cafe.

When asked why Alex wanted to manage a coffee shop of his own, he said, “Coffee shops are such a great spot in the community where people come together to talk and make connections, and I really enjoy that aspect of it."

Alex recalled beginning his career in coffee at age 16, before quickly realizing that it was his calling in life.

As Alex described, "I always found coffee shop environments to be really calming and welcoming.”

He quickly climbed the caffeine ladder and would eventually be placed in several management positions, but Alex inevitably took his role in the industry one step further.

It was during his senior year of high school that the young entrepreneur began researching the requirements of starting a business. Once he gathered the support of his family, Down to Earth Cafe opened its doors in November 2022.

“I want to put all of my energy and time into it, for the success of the business. If people are happy, and if my employees are happy, that’s what’s really important to me and I wanted to be able to show that under my name," said Alex.

What makes Alex’s shop different than other chain cafes is his emphasis on creating a personal connection with each customer.

Alex explained in further detail, "That personal connection is just so important, I think it can be lost these days because everyone is in such a rush. The world moves so quickly; just coming in, grabbing a coffee, and talking to someone can make their day.”

And while it may be uncommon to own a business at 19, Alex believes anyone can make their dream come true.

"It’s not impossible to do something like this at my age, there can definitely be obstacles that you have to get over, but following your dreams is important," expressed the newfound business owner.