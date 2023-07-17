Emergency crews respond to Cumberland County crash, vehicle fire

Northbound lanes of Interstate 81 are closed at Exit 44 (Allen Road) due to a multi-vehicle crash and vehicle fire.

According to PennDOT Spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler, the northbound lanes are closed due to the crash. Southbound lanes were temporarily closed because of visibility issues with the smoke, but have since reopened.

Schreffler told FOX43 the fire was the result of stopped traffic and a tractor-trailer crashing into another tractor-trailer hauling delivery vans, causing its tank to explode.

At this time, there is no word on any injuries and it is unclear when the closed roads will reopen.

The public has been asked to avoid the area and be prepared for traffic delays.