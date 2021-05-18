East Pennsboro senior wins $25,000 Live Más Scholarship from Taco Bell Foundation

Emma Seibert, an aspiring neonatal nurse, is one of 26 students nationwide to win the scholarship. Hers was the highest amount awarded, the Foundation said.

ENOLA, Pa. — The Taco Bell Foundation announced Tuesday that an East Pennsboro High School senior recently was awarded a $25,000 Live Más Scholarship.

Emma Seibert, an employee at Taco Bell on Market Place Way in Enola, is one of 26 students nationwide to win a scholarship this year, the Foundation said.

Out of more than 10,000 applicants, Seibert won the highest amount awarded, according to the Foundation.

The Taco Bell Foundation’s Live Más Scholarship is unlike other scholarships in that the winners aren’t chosen based on academic merit or athletic ability; it’s passion-based, the Foundation said.

Eligible applicants, who range in age from 16-26, are asked to submit a two-minute video describing their passion. Taco Bell employees or young fans of the brand are eligible to apply, the foundation said.

Seibert is an aspiring neonatal nurse, the foundation said. Her passion is to care for others, especially premature infants. With her scholarship, she plans to attend Johns Hopkins University and eventually become a registered nurse practitioner, traveling to locations with high birth mortality rates, where her expertise will be invaluable.

This year’s scholarships range from $5,000-$25,000 per student, according to the foundation.