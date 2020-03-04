Dunkin Donuts workers hand out 24 dozen donuts to Carlisle-area medical staff and police

Staffers at UPMC Carlisle, Geisinger Holy Spirit, UPMC West Shore and State and Hampden Twp police got the goodies as a thank you for their fight against COVID-19

CARLISLE, Pa. — A group of Dunkin Donuts workers in Carlisle say they pulled an all-nighter to bake 24 dozen donuts to give to staff at area hospitals and members of the local police force.

The tasty treats were given out Friday, according to an email sent to FOX43 by one of the workers at the Dunkin Donuts on Allen Road.

"Our bakers worked through the night to bake up 24 dozen donuts to give out to UPMC Carlisle, Geisinger Holy Spirit, UPMC Westshore, Pennsylvania State Police, and Hampden Township Police," the email said.