Dunham Army Health Clinic in Carlisle is looking to reach all of its visitors regarding a pharmacy equipment malfunction

A faulty part in a medication dispensing machine may have led to some patients receiving the wrong medication, the clinic said. Here's what to do if you're affected.

CARLISLE, Pa. — The Army Heritage & Education Center in Carlisle announced Wednesday it is trying to reach all Dunham Army Health Clinic beneficiaries in Central Pennsylvania about a pharmacy equipment malfunction.

"Due to a small possibility of erroneous medications mixed in with pharmacy prescriptions, Dunham Clinic and its partner on base, the Army War College, is asking for broad attention to TRICARE beneficiaries who picked up prescriptions dispensed between November 9 and November 16 at Carlisle Barracks -- there is a small possibility of erroneous medications mixed in with theirs," the AHEC said in a press release.

There were no narcotics and no controlled substances dispensed by the machine, which had a malfunctioning part, the AHEC said.

Those with questions are encouraged to call (717) 525-2865 to talk with a clinic professional about your medication, and any follow up steps if you may have had a contraindication, the AHEC said.

So far, 226 people have been positively contacted, the AHEC said. Three had erroneous meds mixed with their own prescription. The AHEC is unaware of any harm nor any adverse medical outcomes so far.

The clinic said it has left messages on 103 patients’ phones requesting a call back. The clinic has taken multiple avenues in the past week to contact directly 64 additional patients, with no contact made to date.

This public communication is among the continuing efforts to exhaust every effort to contact every patient, the AHEC said.