Duck Donuts will mark National Donut Day with special offer for Rewards members

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Duck Donuts announced plans to mark National Donut Day on Friday, June 5 by making it easy to get a free treat. All you need to do is register for the Duck Donuts reward program by 11:59 p.m. on June 4 to receive a free cinnamon sugar donut, redeemable between June 5-7.

The company, which has locations in Mechanicsburg, Hershey, and Lancaster, is known for its fresh, made-to-order donuts.

“As our favorite holiday of the year approaches, our stores nationwide stand ready to Sprinkle Happiness and celebrate National Donut Day with those throughout their community,” said Russ DiGilio, founder and CEO of Duck Donuts in a press release. “We want everyone to have a chance to celebrate with us, so this year, we are giving our loyal guests three days to redeem their free cinnamon sugar donut. You could even call it National Donut Weekend.”

Duck Donuts is also introducing a limited-time National Donut Day Assortment for guests to experience the most popular toppings and all of the company’s iconic flavors, such as French Toast, Blueberry, Strawberry Confetti, and Cookies & Cream.

As a Duck Donuts Rewards member, guests can order ahead in the app and Skip the Line or scan the app in-store to pay.

App users earn five points for every dollar spent that will unlock sweet rewards as the status levels increase, including free donuts and coffee. As a signup perk, customers receive a free donut after first purchase and on their birthday, in addition to other app exclusive offers throughout the year.