Newville Borough discovers financial discrepancies; District Attorney investigating

NEWVILLE, Pa. — The Newville Borough Council and District Attorney's Office are investigating financial discrepancies between the Borough's bank accounts and the financial reports provided to them, according to a statement posted on their website.

On Jan. 31, the Borough Council announced that they had discovered the discrepancies in late December 2022. After launching an internal investigation in conjunction with the Newville Water and Sewer Authority, the groups decided to contact the District Attorney's Office (DA) on Jan. 12.

The DA launched an investigation, which the Newville Borough Council and Water and Sewer Authority say they are cooperating with fully.

The Council reports that the DA will conduct a forensic audit of all Borough accounts. The Council and Authority also say they have reached out to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for assistance.

In-depth details of the situation will not be released at this time, as the investigation is active and ongoing.