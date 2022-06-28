Director at Christian theater accused of inappropriate conduct with 4 teenage cast members

Matthew Thomas Schreiber, 31, allegedly supplied four minor victims with alcohol and encouraged them to undress at a party in his Camp Hill home in 2018, police say.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County have filed charges against a director, teacher and stage manager at the Harrisburg Christian Performing Arts Center, accusing him of inappropriate contact with four juvenile girls in 2018.

Matthew Thomas Schreiber, 31, of Camp Hill, is charged with two counts of corruption of minors and two counts of indecent assault without consent in connection to an alleged encounter with four teenage girls who worked with him at the theater in February 2018, according to Lower Swatara Township Police.

Three of the four alleged victims allegedly told police that Schreiber invited them to his home, gave them liquor and wine coolers, and, after they became intoxicated, encouraged them to undress, stand outside naked, and kiss each other, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed last month.

The victims told police Schreiber had a lot of influence over them due to his status as a director at the theater, where all four victims performed.

The victims were 17, 17, 16, and 13 years old at the time of the alleged encounter, police say.

According to police, the victims reported that Schreiber made numerous invitations to come to his home to the victims over a period of months, stating he "wanted to be the first one to get them really drunk."

When the victims eventually complied and went to his house, Schreiber allegedly plied them with numerous shots of vodka, whiskey, tequila, wine coolers, and hard seltzers. One of the victims drank so much she threw up, according to police.

Schreiber then encouraged the girls to undress as part of a "Truth or Dare" game, had them stand outside the home while partially nude, and allegedly took pictures and videos of them while in various states of undress.

He also asked the girls to join him in a "cuddle pile," where he and the victims would all lie together on the floor while undressed, police allege.

The victims reported that Schreiber touched their breasts and buttocks and attempted to touch their genitals, but the victims blocked those advances.