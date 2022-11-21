'Decide to Ride' initiative offers $10 voucher for Uber rides over Thanksgiving holiday

The initiative covers rides in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties from Wednesday to Friday this week.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police departments across Lancaster County are promoting a yearly initiative to prevent driving under the influence over the Thanksgiving holiday, the county's district attorney's office said Monday.

The "Decide to Ride" initiative, sponsored by Anheuser-Busch, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and Uber, provides a $10 voucher toward an Uber ride share for Central Pennsylvania residents.

The first 500 riders to scan a QR code or enter the promo code "ThanksStella22" in the Uber app earn t $10 off a ride.

The voucher is good for pickup or drop-off in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties from 1 a.m. Wednesday to 11:59 p.m. Friday.

Police Departments will distribute flyers at local bars and restaurants in their jurisdictions so bartenders and owners can be proactive in assisting patrons that should get a ride instead of driving home.

The initiative garnered over 20,000 impressions on social media for the Fourth of July, authorities said. In total, 304 rides were provided during the Fourth of July initiative, which provided a $20 voucher.

The voucher amount was reduced to $10 for Thanksgiving since the average voucher cost was $14.55 for the Fourth of July.

Lancaster used the most rides with 171 or 56%. Harrisburg used 99 (33%) and York used 34 (11%) in July. A total of166 rides (55%) were used between midnight and 11:59 a.m.