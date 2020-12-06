x
Dave & Busters in Camp Hill reopens with enhanced safety, cleaning measures in place

The restaurant and family entertainment complex is located in the Capital City Mall, which also opened today as Cumberland County moves into the Green phase
EVENTS at Dave and Busters

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Dave & Buster's announced that its location in Camp Hill is open again now that Cumberland County has moved into the Green phase of COVID-19 mitigation.

As a token of appreciation to those working on the front line of the fight against the pandemic, D&B is offering a $10 Power Card to all first responders who present a valid badge or ID.

The restaurant, located at Harrisburg's Capital City Mall, said it is operating in compliance with all local government guidelines and with enhanced safety and cleaning measures.

 A full list of the safety measures and First Responder program can be found at http://www.daveandbusters.com/

