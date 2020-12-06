Dave & Busters in Camp Hill reopens with enhanced safety, cleaning measures in place

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Dave & Buster's announced that its location in Camp Hill is open again now that Cumberland County has moved into the Green phase of COVID-19 mitigation.
As a token of appreciation to those working on the front line of the fight against the pandemic, D&B is offering a $10 Power Card to all first responders who present a valid badge or ID.
The restaurant, located at Harrisburg's Capital City Mall, said it is operating in compliance with all local government guidelines and with enhanced safety and cleaning measures.
A full list of the safety measures and First Responder program can be found at http://www.daveandbusters.com/