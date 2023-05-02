Police search for man accused of suspicious activity in Capital City Mall parking lot

Dasean Myles, 21, is wanted on outstanding warrants in several states, police said. He allegedly led officers on a vehicle pursuit near the mall on Feb. 13.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are searching for a man accused of suspicious activity in the parking lot of the Capital City Mall.

Dasean Maurice Myles, 21, is wanted on outstanding warrants in several states, according to Lower Allen Township Police.

He was identified as the suspect in a Feb. 13 incident in the Camp Hill mall's parking lot.

At 4:37 p.m. that day, police said, officers were patrolling the lot when they noted the odor of marijuana emanating from a white Dodge Ram pickup truck parked there.

As officers approached the truck, they saw two women get inside. The vehicle then pulled off, taking an "unusual" path to exit the mall in order to avoid the officers, police said.

Officers initiated a traffic stop after the truck failed to stop at two posted stop signs, police said. As officers approached the vehicle, the man driving it fled and led police on a short chase before they discontinued the pursuit out of concern for public safety, the police department said.

Investigators later learned that a male suspect with the same physical description was seen walking around the parking lot, trying to open vehicle doors, according to police.

He was also spotted urinating in the parking lot, police said.

The suspect's vehicle was later recovered in Harrisburg, and police learned it was registered to Myles.

He was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person.