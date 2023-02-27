Man accused of breaking cell door at Cumberland County Booking Center

Dakota Roush, 39, was being held at the facility for an earlier public drunkenness incident on Feb. 23, Middlesex Township Police said.

CARLISLE, Pa. — A Cumberland County man has been charged with institutional vandalism for allegedly damaging a cell at the county's booking center, according to Middlesex Township Police.

Dakota Roush, 39, was being held at the Cumberland County Booking Center, on the 1100 block of Claremont Road, for an alleged public drunkenness incident in the township on Feb. 23, police said.

While there, he allegedly kicked a cell door, causing the plexiglass to shatter, according to police.