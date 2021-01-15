Cumberland Valley Preservation Society acquires historic Junkin House, which it hopes to relocate and restore

The home was built in 1747 by Joseph Junkin, believed to be one of the first settlers in what is now New Kingstown. Back then, it was Pennsylvania's frontier.

NEW KINGSTOWN, Pa. — The Cumberland Valley Preservation Society announced Friday that it has completed the acquisition of the Joseph Junkin House, and plans to restore and relocate the historic structure, which was built in 1747, by early spring.

The Crete Carrier Corporation and Shaffer Trucking Inc. donated the house and 1-acre tract of land, the CVPS said. The New Kingstown Vision and Silver Spring Township Board of Supervisors assisted in moving the project forward, according to the CVPS.

The transfer of ownership was completed on Dec. 8, 2020. It was the culmination of a 10-year project, the CVPS said.

“The Township takes its role in Historic Preservation seriously and will continue to do so," said Silver Spring Board of Supervisors chairman Carl Machamer. "We are proud to be part of this meaningful project.”

As part of the purchase, the CVPS said it has a deadline of March 24 to move the house to its final resting spot.

The capital campaign continues to raise for the initial move of the house, the CVPS said. It hopes to raise $50,000 by April 1 to complete this phase of the restoration and relocation. The project so far has been made possible with grants, private donations, and a loan, the CVPS said.

Future project phases include the restoration of the house and opening the house as a museum.

The Junkin House was built by Joseph Junkin, who initially landed at New Castle, Delaware where uncles and cousins had previously settled, when he emigrated to the United States.

After spending some time in Oxford, PA, Junkin headed to the Pennsylvania frontier, where land was available for "taking up" with small fees for records and surveying.

Junkin and his wife, Elizabeth, settled in what is now New Kingstown in about 1738, the CVPS said.

The Junkin House is the original home built by Junkin for his family in 1747.

The home received an official historic marker recognizing its historical significance in Pennsylvania on August 21, 2010.