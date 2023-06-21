Cumberland County woman has been missing since 2019

The Middlesex Township Police Department is continuing to search for Kimberley Faye Gsell, now 40, who hasn't been seen since 2019.

Gsell was reported missing on September 29, 2019, by her friends and family after she checked into a Carlisle motel.

Police stated that Gsell is "dearly missed by her children and family members", and that all contact ceased once she went missing.

Cumberland County Crimestoppers is offering up to a $2,000 reward for information that could lead to the location of Gsell and/or arrests of anyone responsible for her disappearance.