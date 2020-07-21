Cumberland County woman accused of showing up at school to pick up child while drunk in February incident

Kiah Brady, 34, was drunk when she arrived to pick up her child from West Creek Hill Elementary on Feb. 28, police say. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — East Pennsboro Township Police are searching for a 34-year-old woman accused of showing up to pick up her child from school while drunk earlier this year.

Kiah Lindsey Brady, of the 300 block of Wertzville Road, was intoxicated when she arrived to pick up her child from West Creek Hill Elementary School at 4:58 p.m. on Feb. 28, police say.

It was determined that Brady drove to school with another small child in the vehicle, according to police.

She was taken into custody for a legal blood draw and released, police say.

Brady has subsequently been charged with DUI and endangering the welfare of children, and a warrant has been issued for her arrest, according to police.