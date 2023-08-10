Cumberland County will conduct mosquito spraying operations tonight to help control West Nile Virus

Spraying will take place in areas of Camp Hill, Lemoyne, East Pennsboro, and Wormleysburg, county officials said.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Cumberland County announced it will conduct mosquito control spraying operations at four locations tonight in an effort to control the spread of West Nile Virus.

The spraying will take place from dusk to 11 p.m. in portions of Camp Hill, Lemoyne, East Pennsboro, and Wormleysburg, county officials said.

The spray is due to additional mosquito samples that tested positive for WNV in those areas, according to county officials.

"To date, there have been 19 positive WNV samples identified for the summer season," the county said in a press release. "There were 31 positive samples last year at this time."

This year, county officials said, positive WNV samples were collected in the following areas:

Camp Hill borough

Carlisle borough

Lemoyne borough

Mechanicsburg borough

Shiremanstown borough

East Pennsboro Township

Hampden Township

North Middleton Township

Monroe Township

Shippensburg Township

Silver Spring Township

Tonight’s route of the control treatment and product label information: www.cumberlandcountypa.gov/2830/Evening-Control-Program

Cumberland County’s Vector Control will continue to monitor mosquito populations and treat these areas with alternative methods and spraying as needed, the county said.

Residents can help prevent the spread of WNV by:

Using mosquito repellants and wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants

Taking extra precautions around dusk, the peak of female mosquito feeding

Securing window and door screens to prevent mosquitos from entering your home

Dumping stagnate water around your property

Treating water sources that cannot be drained with mosquito dunks that contain Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti), which kill larvae. These products are safe for use around humans and pets; and can be found at hardware stores and other local retailers.

Mosquitos are infected with WNV when feeding on infected birds. They transmit the disease to other birds, animals, and humans.

The county’s WNV program utilizes an Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Plan which controls mosquitoes, while limiting health risks and protecting the environment. Vector Control continues to collect, monitor, and treat water habitats.