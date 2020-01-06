Cumberland County seniors may be eligible for Farmers Market Nutrition vouchers

Recipients must be age 60 or older by December 31, and have an annual income less than $23,606 for a one-person household and $31,894 for a two-person household

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Cumberland County Aging and Community Services said this week that county residents ages 60 and over are eligible for Farmers Market Nutrition vouchers to buy produce at any participating farmer's market or stand across Pennysylvania.

“These vouchers are available every year for our seniors but there is a limited supply,” said Director of Aging and Community Services Director Sandy Gurreri. “The nutrition vouchers can be used at any participating farmers market or stand to purchase fruits and vegetables grown in Pennsylvania.”

To be eligible, recipients must be 60 years of age or older by December 31, and have an annual income less than $23,606 for a one-person household and $31,894 for a two-person household.

The $24 nutrition vouchers cab be used from June 1 through Nov. 30.