Cumberland County will begin recount of primary ballots on Tuesday

The recount will be held at the county's Bureau of Elections Conference Room.

Example video title will go here for this video

Note: The video is from May 25.

The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections will begin a recount of ballots for United States Senator at noon on Tuesday, and will continue each day until the recount is completed, the county's office of communications said today.

The recount of the ballots is from the General Primary on May 17. In the GOP primary race, the difference in vote totals for the top two finishers -- celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick— fall within the margin in state law for a mandatory recount.

Oz, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, led McCormick by 902 votes, or 0.07 percentage points, out of 1,343,643 ballots reported by the state as of Wednesday.

The Department of State estimated that counties had about 10,000 provisional and absentee ballots from military and overseas voters remaining to count, but it did not know how many were cast by Republican voters.

With 65 of the state's 67 counties reporting, there are another 860 Republican mail-in ballots with undated or misdated envelopes that are the subject of court cases, department officials said.

A federal court ruled Friday that the undated and misdated ballots should be counted. The Pennsylvania Department of State also recommended counting those ballots.

In Cumberland County's case, after all ballots from the polls, mail-in, absentee, military, overseas and provisional are recounted, the results will appear on the county's Bureau of Elections website.

The candidate or their attorney and two representatives from the party are permitted to witness the count, the county said.