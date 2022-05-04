Cumberland County announces polling place location changes ahead of May 17 General Primary

Seven polling locations are being permanently changes, while two others are undergoing temporary changes, county officials said.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Cumberland County officials on Tuesday announced several permanent changes to polling place locations ahead of the General Primary on May 17.

Two other polling locations have been temporarily changed, county officials added.

Permanent Polling Place Changes:

Carlisle 2

First Lutheran Church

21 South Bedford Street, Carlisle

Previous: Carlisle Band Hall

Carlisle 4-1

Carlisle Alliance Church

237 E. North Street, Carlisle

Previous: One West Penn Apartments

East Pennsboro 5

Enola Fire Company #3

118 Chester Road, Enola

Previous: Midway Fire Company

Hampden 7

Daybreak Church

1085 Orrs Bridge Road, Mechanicsburg

Previous: New Covenant Fellowship

Lower Allen 6

Bethany Village

325 Wesley Drive, Mechanicsburg

Previous: Christian Life Assembly

Mechanicsburg 5

Grace United Methodist Church

216 South Market Street, Mechanicsburg

Previous: Mechanicsburg Volunteer Fire Company

Silver Spring 4

Silver Spring Township Social Hall

6475 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg

Previous: Silver Spring Presbyterian Church

Temporary Changes:

Silver Spring 3

New Kingstown Fire Company

277 North Locust Point Road, Mechanicsburg

Previous: Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church

Upper Allen 7

Upper Allen Municipal Building

100 Gettysburg Pike, Mechanicsburg

Previous: Messiah Village

Election Dates: General Primary, Tuesday, May 17

You may register to vote (or make changes to an existing record) online or in person at the Bureau of Elections Office during regular business hours between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 1601 Ritner Highway, Suite 201, Carlisle.

Last day to register to vote before the Primary: Monday, May 2. *Postmarks will not be accepted.

Last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot: Tuesday, May 10. *Postmarks will not be accepted.

Last day to receive voted mail-in or absentee ballots: Tuesday, May 17, at 8 p.m. *Postmarks will not be accepted.

In this General Primary, voters will cast votes for U.S. Senate, Pennsylvania Governor, Representatives in Congress, and the General Assembly.

The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections maintains voter registrations, conducts elections, prepares official ballots, and trains polling staff. The office is committed to providing clear and transparent voter services to Cumberland County residents.