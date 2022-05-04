Cumberland County announces polling place location changes ahead of May 17 General Primary

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Cumberland County officials on Tuesday announced several permanent changes to polling place locations ahead of the General Primary on May 17.
Two other polling locations have been temporarily changed, county officials added.
Permanent Polling Place Changes:
Carlisle 2
First Lutheran Church
21 South Bedford Street, Carlisle
Previous: Carlisle Band Hall
Carlisle 4-1
Carlisle Alliance Church
237 E. North Street, Carlisle
Previous: One West Penn Apartments
East Pennsboro 5
Enola Fire Company #3
118 Chester Road, Enola
Previous: Midway Fire Company
Hampden 7
Daybreak Church
1085 Orrs Bridge Road, Mechanicsburg
Previous: New Covenant Fellowship
Lower Allen 6
Bethany Village
325 Wesley Drive, Mechanicsburg
Previous: Christian Life Assembly
Mechanicsburg 5
Grace United Methodist Church
216 South Market Street, Mechanicsburg
Previous: Mechanicsburg Volunteer Fire Company
Silver Spring 4
Silver Spring Township Social Hall
6475 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
Previous: Silver Spring Presbyterian Church
Temporary Changes:
Silver Spring 3
New Kingstown Fire Company
277 North Locust Point Road, Mechanicsburg
Previous: Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church
Upper Allen 7
Upper Allen Municipal Building
100 Gettysburg Pike, Mechanicsburg
Previous: Messiah Village
Election Dates: General Primary, Tuesday, May 17
You may register to vote (or make changes to an existing record) online or in person at the Bureau of Elections Office during regular business hours between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 1601 Ritner Highway, Suite 201, Carlisle.
- Last day to register to vote before the Primary: Monday, May 2. *Postmarks will not be accepted.
- Last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot: Tuesday, May 10. *Postmarks will not be accepted.
- Last day to receive voted mail-in or absentee ballots: Tuesday, May 17, at 8 p.m. *Postmarks will not be accepted.
In this General Primary, voters will cast votes for U.S. Senate, Pennsylvania Governor, Representatives in Congress, and the General Assembly.
The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections maintains voter registrations, conducts elections, prepares official ballots, and trains polling staff. The office is committed to providing clear and transparent voter services to Cumberland County residents.
Visit the Bureau of Elections’ website for more information. Residents can also contact the Bureau of Elections at 717.240.6385 or 888.697.0371, ext. 6385, or at bureauofelections@ccpa.net.