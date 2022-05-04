x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Cumberland County

Cumberland County announces polling place location changes ahead of May 17 General Primary

Seven polling locations are being permanently changes, while two others are undergoing temporary changes, county officials said.
Credit: WPMT

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Cumberland County officials on Tuesday announced several permanent changes to polling place locations ahead of the General Primary on May 17.

Two other polling locations have been temporarily changed, county officials added.

Permanent Polling Place Changes:

Carlisle 2

First Lutheran Church

21 South Bedford Street, Carlisle 

Previous: Carlisle Band Hall

Carlisle 4-1

Carlisle Alliance Church

237 E. North Street, Carlisle

Previous: One West Penn Apartments

East Pennsboro 5

Enola Fire Company #3

118 Chester Road, Enola

Previous: Midway Fire Company

Hampden 7

Daybreak Church

1085 Orrs Bridge Road, Mechanicsburg

Previous: New Covenant Fellowship

Lower Allen 6

Bethany Village

325 Wesley Drive, Mechanicsburg

Previous: Christian Life Assembly

Mechanicsburg 5

Grace United Methodist Church

216 South Market Street, Mechanicsburg

Previous: Mechanicsburg Volunteer Fire Company

Silver Spring 4

Silver Spring Township Social Hall

6475 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg

Previous: Silver Spring Presbyterian Church 

Temporary Changes:

Silver Spring 3

New Kingstown Fire Company

277 North Locust Point Road, Mechanicsburg 

Previous: Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church

Upper Allen 7

Upper Allen Municipal Building

100 Gettysburg Pike, Mechanicsburg

Previous: Messiah Village

Election Dates: General Primary, Tuesday, May 17

You may register to vote (or make changes to an existing record) online or in person  at  the Bureau of Elections Office during regular business hours between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 1601 Ritner Highway, Suite 201, Carlisle.

  • Last day to  register to vote before the Primary: Monday, May 2. *Postmarks will not be accepted.
  • Last day to  apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot: Tuesday, May 10. *Postmarks will not be accepted.
  • Last day to receive voted mail-in or absentee ballots: Tuesday, May 17, at 8 p.m. *Postmarks will not be accepted.

In this General Primary, voters will cast votes for U.S. Senate, Pennsylvania Governor, Representatives in Congress, and the General Assembly.

The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections maintains voter registrations, conducts elections, prepares official ballots, and trains polling staff. The office is committed to providing clear and transparent voter services to Cumberland County residents.

Visit the  Bureau of Elections’ website for more information. Residents can also contact the Bureau of Elections at 717.240.6385 or 888.697.0371, ext. 6385, or at bureauofelections@ccpa.net.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app

More Videos

In Other News

Baby formula recall has ripple effects in Pennsylvania | FOX43 Finds Out