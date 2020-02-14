Cumberland County man accused of statutory rape by two 15-year-old girls

Logan Weiser, 19, of Enola, was accused by two girls in a six-week period, according to East Pennsboro Police

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A 19-year-old Enola man has been charged with statutory sexual assault and related offenses after an East Pennsboro Police investigation of allegations reported by two 15-year-old girls.

Logan Schade Weiser, of the 800 block of Wertzville Road, is also charged with aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors, and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, police say.

The first victim was brought to the East Pennsboro Police Station to report the suspected sexual assault on Dec. 19, 2019, police say.

A second girl came forward on Jan. 16 with similar allegations, according to police.

After an investigation of both accusations, police say, investigators determined Weiser was a suspect in both cases.