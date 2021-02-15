Cumberland County man accused of leading police on high-speed chase in December 2020

Christopher Walton, 29, was charged last Sunday after an investigation by Lower Allen Township Police revealed he was the driver in the Dec. 16, 2020 incident.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Lower Allen Township Police have charged a suspect accused of failing to yield at a traffic stop and eluding police in a high-speed chase on Route 581 in Dauphin County late last year.

Christopher L. Walton, 29, of Camp Hill, is charged with fleeing and eluding police, reckless driving, and driving under a suspended license after an investigation of the Dec. 16, 2020 incident, police say.

Police say investigators traced the vehicle's registration and made contact with its primary driver, who was not cooperative. Police say they obtained a search warrant for her phone, and discovered evidence that Walton had been using her vehicle at the time of the alleged incident.

Police say they also found text messages between the vehicle's primary driver and Walton in which he admitted he was involved in a police pursuit in the vehicle.

Walton then admitted he was driving the vehicle when interviewed by investigators, police say.

According to police, the chase began around 1:17 a.m. on Dec. 16, when officers attempted to stop a gray Jeep Cherokee on Route 15 North at the ramp to Route 581 East. The suspect vehicle was seen driving erratically and appeared to have window tinting violations, police say.

Officers stopped the vehicle on Route 581 East at mile marker 6.2 and attempted to make contact with the occupants. But the driver, later identified as Walton, did not comply with officers' commands and instead pulled away, accelerating to a high rate of speed as he fled, police say.

Walton allegedly reached speeds of 110 mph before police ended the pursuit, citing safety concerns.