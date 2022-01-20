Cumberland County libraries offer a place to get warm as temperatures plunge

Locations in Carlisle, Shippensburg, Camp Hill, Mechanicsburg and elsewhere are offering a respite for those living outside as the temperatures drop below freezing.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A number of Cumberland County libraries are serving as warming centers during the winter freeze, the county said.

Locations in Carlisle, Shippensburg, Camp Hill, Mechanicsburg and elsewhere are offering a respite for those living outside as the temperatures drop to dangerous levels.

Here's a partial list of libraries where people can get warm.

Library hours vary. For additional information, contact the libraries directly.

Amelia Givin Library

114 N. Baltimore Ave, Mt. Holly Springs

(717) 486-3688

Coy Public Library

73 West King Street, Shippensburg

(717) 532-4508

Fredricksen Library

100 N. 19th Street, Camp Hill

(717) 761-3900

New Cumberland Library

1 Benjamin Plaza, News Cumberland

(717) 774-7820

Bosler Memorial Library

158 West High Street, Carlisle

(717) 243-4642

John Graham Library

9 Parsonage Street, Newville

(717) 776-5900

Simpson Library

16 N. Walnut Street, Mechanicsburg

(717) 766-0171