Cumberland County

Cumberland County libraries offer a place to get warm as temperatures plunge

Locations in Carlisle, Shippensburg, Camp Hill, Mechanicsburg and elsewhere are offering a respite for those living outside as the temperatures drop below freezing.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A number of Cumberland County libraries are serving as warming centers during the winter freeze, the county said.

Locations in Carlisle, Shippensburg, Camp Hill, Mechanicsburg and elsewhere are offering a respite for those living outside as the temperatures drop to dangerous levels.

Here's a partial list of libraries where people can get warm.

Library hours vary. For additional information, contact the libraries directly.

Amelia Givin Library
114 N. Baltimore Ave, Mt. Holly Springs
(717) 486-3688

Coy Public Library
73 West King Street, Shippensburg
(717) 532-4508

Fredricksen Library
100 N. 19th Street, Camp Hill
(717) 761-3900

New Cumberland Library
1 Benjamin Plaza, News Cumberland
(717) 774-7820

Bosler Memorial Library
158 West High Street, Carlisle
(717) 243-4642

John Graham Library
9 Parsonage Street, Newville
(717) 776-5900
Simpson Library
16 N. Walnut Street, Mechanicsburg
(717) 766-0171

To find a warming center closer to home, visit 211pa.com.

