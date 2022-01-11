Cumberland County Historical Society presents 'A Night with The Babe'

The CCHS is teaming up with the Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum to present a special night of baseball history on Thursday in Carlisle.

CARLISLE, Pa. — The Cumberland County Historical Society is teaming up with the Babe Ruth Birthplace Museum in Baltimore to present a special night of baseball history to close out the "Heart of a Champion: Sports of Cumberland County" exhibit.

The Babe Ruth Birthplace & Museum will show off select artifacts from their vast collection of Babe Ruth and 19th Century Baseball Collection at the event, which is set for Thursday night at the Historical Society building, located a 21 N. Pitt St. in Carlisle.

Guests will get a once in a lifetime opportunity to see personal and game used items associated with The Babe, who captivated fans during his 21-year baseball career, which spanned from 1914 to 1935.

Over that time, the "Sultan of Swat" set baseball's home run record with 714 career dingers, a record that stood until 1974, when it was broken by Hank Aaron. (Aaron's career mark of 755 home runs was later broken by Barry Bonds, whose 762 career homers now top the list.)

There will also be a talk on 19th Century Baseball and the “original” Baltimore Orioles club by Mike Gibbons, Director Emeritus & Historian at the Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum. The "original" Orioles were a 19th century American Association and National League team from 1882 to 1899.

This storied club, which featured numerous future Hall of Famers, won three consecutive National League pennants in the mid-1890s, but were contracted out of the league after the 1899 season.

Tickets for Thursday's event cost $50 ($40 for Historical Society members) and include two Carlisle Famous Hot-chee dogs provided by the Hamilton Restaurant, along with Cracker Jacks, chips, popcorn, bottled water, iced tea, and lemonade.