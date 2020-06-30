Cumberland County forms task force to administer $22.9 million in CARES Act funds

The task force will evaluate applications for funding and submit recommendations to the county Board of Commissioners

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners announced Tuesday the creation of Renew Cumberland, a task force that will administer CARES Act funding.

Cumberland County will be receiving approximately $22.9 million in CARES Act funds, which will be distributed in the form of block grants, the Board said in a press release.

Municipalities, county government, small businesses, tourism businesses, and nonprofits may be eligible to apply for these grants beginning in mid-July, when the application process will be announced.

The task force, which includes county officials, will evaluate applications submitted in each eligible use category and submit funding recommendations to the Cumberland County Commissioners, who will make final funding awards.

Applications will be evaluated based upon the applicant’s need for funding, community impact of the investment, and ability to spend program funds within established guidelines.

The Cumberland County Commissioners have decided to allocate the CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund block grant for the following eligible uses:

Offsetting the cost of the county’s COVID-19 direct response, planning and outreach efforts, including the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Grants to small businesses with fewer than 100 employees

For tourism businesses of all sizes, including state and county fairs

Assistance to municipalities in the county for COVID-19 response and planning efforts, including the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment.

Grant programs to support costs of assisting businesses during the COVID-19 disaster emergency for certified economic development organizations (CEDOs), small business development centers (SBDCs), and industrial resource centers (IRCs) and economic development corporations (EDCs).

Behavioral health and substance abuse disorder treatment services.

Nonprofit assistance programs for tax exempt entities covered by Section 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(19) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.

Priority for the Renew Cumberland CARES Act Funding will be given to businesses that have not received previous COVID-19 funding.

“We formed this task force to ensure that we award the funding to entities hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gary Scicchitano, COVID-19 Recovery Coordinator. “Funding is allotted to county government, municipalities, non-profits and business.”

Under the umbrella of Renew Cumberland, the Cumberland Area Economic Development Corporation (CAEDC) is partnering with the county to assist in administering the business portion of the grant funds.

“CAEDC is very pleased to be able to develop a grant program that will benefit our most impacted businesses,” said CAEDC CEO Jamie Keener. “Over the next few weeks we'll be working with our local chambers and community leaders to roll out this funding program."

The date to apply for the grant application will be announced mid-July. The application process will be open for approximately ten days, successful applicants will be notified in mid to late August, and the grant money must be used by Wednesday, Dec. 30.