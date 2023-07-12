Two people killed in separate crashes in Cumberland County Tuesday night, coroner says

Zacherie Miller, 26, of Newville, died in the first crash near Carlisle Tuesday night, while Leonard Mortorff, 74, died in a motorcycle crash in Mt. Holly Springs.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Authorities in Cumberland County are investigating two deadly crashes that occurred in Carlisle and Mount Holly Springs on Tuesday, the county coroner's office said Wednesday.

The first crash occurred at about 7 p.m. on the 2000 block of Ritner Highway in Carlisle. A single vehicle traveling west lost control, left the roadway, traveled up an embankment, sheared off a utility pole, and rolled over, Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall said in a press release.

Zacherie Cordell Miller, 26, of Newville, was driving the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, Hall said. Miller's death was caused by blunt force head trauma. The crash remains under investigation by State Police.

The second crash occurred a short time later in the borough of Mt. Holly Springs, Hall said.

According to Hall, a motorcycle struck a tractor trailer truck at the intersection of Baltimore Street and Yates Street. The operator of the motorcycle, Leonard G. Mortorff, 74, of York Springs, was transported to Carlisle Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.