Farmers market vouchers are now available for seniors in Cumberland County

The $24 nutrition vouchers can be used at any participating farmers market or stand to purchase fruits and vegetables grown in Pennsylvania, but supplies are limited

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Eligible senior citizens in Cumberland County can now apply for Nutrition Vouchers good for fruit and vegetable purchases at participating farmers markets through the county's office of Aging and Community Services, a county spokesperson said Monday.

The vouchers are available to county residents 60 and over who have an annual income of $25,142 or less for a one-person household or $33,874 for a two-person household, according to Cumberland County Communications Director Samantha Kreps.

Seniors must fill out an application to get the vouchers, Cumberland County Aging and Community Services said.

“Vouchers are available for our seniors but there is a limited supply,” said Annie Huff, Director of Aging. “The nutrition vouchers can be used at any participating farmers market or stand to purchase fruits and vegetables grown in Pennsylvania.”

To be eligible, recipients must have turned 60 years of age or older by Dec. 31, 2022.

The $24 nutrition vouchers can be used from June 1 through Nov. 30.

For an application, contact Cumberland County Aging and Community Services at (717) 240-6110, or get one online at www.ccpa.net/250/Meals-Food-Nutrition.

Applications for this once-a-year program need to be submitted by Sept. 15.