Cumberland County declares state of emergency as Ida makes its way through area

As part of the declaration, all county facilities and the county courthouse closed at 1 p.m., and the Emergency Operations Center was activated at 8 a.m.

CARLISLE, Pa. — The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners declared a countywide state of emergency Wednesday as Tropical Depression Ida made its way through Central Pennsylvania.

As part of the declaration, all county facilities and the county courthouse closed at 1 p.m., and the Emergency Operations Center was activated at 8 a.m.

The declaration reads:

"WHEREAS, on or about Wednesday, September 1, 2021, Tropical Depression Ida has caused or threatens to cause injury, damage, and or suffering to the persons and property of Cumberland County; and

WHEREAS, Tropical Depression Ida has endangered the health, safety, and welfare of a substantial number of persons residing in Cumberland County and threatens to create problems greater in scope than Cumberland County may be able to resolve; and

WHEREAS, emergency management measures are required to reduce the severity of this disaster and to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the affected residents in Cumberland County;

NOW, THEREFORE, we, the undersigned Commissioners of Cumberland County, pursuant to the provisions of Section 7501 of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Service Code, 35 Pa. C.S.A., Section 1701 et seq., do hereby declare the existence of a disaster emergency in Cumberland County.

FURTHER, we direct the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety to coordinate the activities of the emergency response, to take all appropriate action needed to alleviate the effects of this disaster, to aid in the restoration of essential public services, and to take any other emergency response action deemed necessary to respond to this disaster emergency.

AND FURTHER, any meetings to be conducted by the Commissioners of Cumberland County may be attended and held by the Commissioners virtually in order to conduct any and all business of Cumberland County until such time as conditions allow for participation by the Board of Commissioners in person at the Hearing Room in the Cumberland County Courthouse.