Cumberland County commissioners working on plan to re-open county

The commissioners said they are sending a letter to Governor Wolf early this week to convey their interest to the issues related to a broader reopening.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Cumberland County Commissioners announced that they are working to explore the options to move the county to the yellow phase of the Governor’s Reopening Pennsylvania Plan.

“We continue to research the legal and practical options available to us on all issues regarding re-opening, so we are ready to open more broadly in the right way, at the right time,” Cumberland County Commissioner Gary Eichelberger, said according to a release. “Like everyone, we want this to happen as soon as possible, consistent with overall public safety and with the best chance of sustained success.”

The county says the commissioners have directed the county solicitor to identify if the county has any legal basis to re-open the county by overriding the governor's emergency declaration.

“We need to do this right. There is a world of difference between action, and effective action; to be effective, it has to be legal,” Eichelberger said. “We understand the frustration of our business owners and residents, and we are extremely sympathetic to their plight.”