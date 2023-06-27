Cumberland County Library System launches 24/7 Chat with a Librarian

Chat With a Librarian is a free online reference service available statewide through POWER Library. It will launch on July 5 in the Cumberland County Library System.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Starting next month, patrons of the Cumberland County Library System will have 24/7 access to a librarian through a new online program.

"Chat With a Librarian" is a free online reference service available statewide through POWER Library. It will launch on July 5 in the Cumberland County Library System, library officials said.

Users can expect fast, reliable answers from librarians across Pennsylvania via chat, email or text messaging.

“We are thrilled to be offering Pennsylvania’s Chat with a Librarian service with a local service desk,” said Carolyn Blatchley, Library System Executive Director. “Residents can get help with general research, homework questions, genealogy, reading recommendations, and more! It’s an extension of our libraries. We’ll be there anytime and anywhere people need answers.”

Cumberland County Library System’s website is the comprehensive place to access local information, online databases and library account services. POWER Library is an online portal to library services offered by the commonwealth.

Both are great places to find trustworthy answers to questions about healthcare, consumer purchases, personal finances and much more. Enjoy 24/7 access to newspapers, magazines, journals, historical documents and photos, online databases and eBooks. Research a subject. Learn about your family history. Locate a title. Explore career options. It’s all here at the library.

To access Chat with a Librarian, please visit cumberlandcountylibraries.org, text us at 717.400.9840, or visit powerlibrary.org/chat. Text and email response hours are limited to Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.