Cumberland County

Crews battle fire at Pho King Vietnamese Cuisine

Multiple crews, including Hampden Township Volunteer Fire Department, responded to the scene.
Credit: DJM News Media

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Crews were dispatched to the 3600 block of Market Street in Camp Hill at 12:16 p.m. to battle a reported structure fire.

Hampden Township Volunteer Fire Department was one of the crews on the scene and reported that they spent several hours fighting the fire.

According to footage from DJM News Media, flames are seen coming from the Pho King Vietnamese Cuisine rooftop.

Market St. was shut down and traffic was detoured while crews battled the fire, according to Sgt. Derrick Siegfried of the Hampden Township Police Department.

Sgt. Siegfried confirmed there were no reported injuries, and that arson is not suspected at this time.

