Police seek help identifying theft suspects in Carlisle

The suspects are accused of stealing a purse from a car at LeTort Park and using the victim's credit and debit cards to buy gift cards at a nearby Walmart.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are looking for two men believed to be involved in the theft of a purse from a vehicle in Carlisle last month.

One of the men allegedly used the victim's credit and debit cards to buy gift cards at a nearby Walmart within 30 minutes of the theft, according to Carlisle Police.

The victim's purse was taken from her vehicle on March 12, while she was visiting LeTort Park, police said.

Less then a half-hour later, according to police, two men entered a local Walmart, where one of them used the victim's debit and credit cards to purchase the gift cards.

Both men left the store in a dark-colored Chrysler Pacifica minivan with unknown registration.

The men were dressed in Adidas track suits, police said. The man who made the purchase was in a blue-colored track suit.

Police said there was also an attempt to cash two checks belonging to the victim in Maryland, and someone also attempted to use the victim's identification card.