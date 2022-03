The crash has closed both southbound lanes near Exit 52, according to reports.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle crash on Interstate 81 has closed both southbound lanes between the Pennsylvania Turnpike Exit and Exit 52 (Route 11) in Cumberland County, according to 511pa.com.

The crash was reported around 3:40 p.m.

Both southbound lanes are closed, according to 511pa.

UPDATE: Crash on I-81 southbound between Exit 52 - US 11/To Pennsylvania Turnpike I-76 and Exit 52 - US 11/To Pennsylvania Turnpike I-76. All lanes closed. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) March 16, 2022

State Police spokesperson Megan Ammerman tweeted that the crash involves a fuel leak.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Carlisle: I-81 S/B is closed at MM 51.4, in Middlesex Township, Cumberland County, due to a vehicle crash with fuel leak. Avoid the area. — Trooper Megan Ammerman (@PSPTroopHPIO) March 16, 2022