Cumberland County

Crash involving overturned camper briefly closes I-81 North in Cumberland County

The crash occurred around 1:35 p.m., and has blocked all lanes of I-81 North between Exit 29 (PA 174) and Exit 37 (PA 233), according to State Police.
Credit: 511pa.com

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Update: At least one lane is open in the affected area.

Previously

A multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned recreational vehicle has closed Interstate 81 North between Exits 29 and 37 in Cumberland County, according to State Police.

The crash occurred around 1:35 p.m. near Mile Marker 37, according to emergency dispatch.

All lanes are closed between Exit 29 (Route 174 - King St.) and Exit 37 (Route 233 - Newville), police say.

Dispatch describes the crash as a rollover with injuries, but no further details are immediately available. 

FOX43 will have more information as it becomes available.

    

