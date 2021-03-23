Crash involving overturned camper briefly closes I-81 North in Cumberland County

The crash occurred around 1:35 p.m., and has blocked all lanes of I-81 North between Exit 29 (PA 174) and Exit 37 (PA 233), according to State Police.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Update: At least one lane is open in the affected area.

Previously

A multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned recreational vehicle has closed Interstate 81 North between Exits 29 and 37 in Cumberland County, according to State Police.

The crash occurred around 1:35 p.m. near Mile Marker 37, according to emergency dispatch.

All lanes are closed between Exit 29 (Route 174 - King St.) and Exit 37 (Route 233 - Newville), police say.

Dispatch describes the crash as a rollover with injuries, but no further details are immediately available.

