Crash involving overturned camper briefly closes I-81 North in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Update: At least one lane is open in the affected area.
Previously
A multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned recreational vehicle has closed Interstate 81 North between Exits 29 and 37 in Cumberland County, according to State Police.
The crash occurred around 1:35 p.m. near Mile Marker 37, according to emergency dispatch.
All lanes are closed between Exit 29 (Route 174 - King St.) and Exit 37 (Route 233 - Newville), police say.
Dispatch describes the crash as a rollover with injuries, but no further details are immediately available.
