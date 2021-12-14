Inmate activities, visitation from service providers temporarily suspended at Cumberland County Prison, officials say

The temporary measure, which goes into effect on Wednesday, is in place due to a rise in positive COVID-19 cases in the facility, a spokesperson said.

CARLISLE, Pa. — All inmate activities and visitation from service providers at Cumberland County Prison have been temporarily suspended due to a recent uptick in the number of positive COVID-19 cases at the facility, a county spokesperson said Tuesday.

The suspension, put in place "out of an abundance of caution," goes into effect on Wednesday, the spokesperson said.

Inmate video visitation as well as secure visitation for non-quarantined units remains available for family and friends, the spokesperson said. Professional visits with attorneys and parole officers are allowed, but they will be conducted through secure visitation.

Work release will continue for vaccinated inmates involved in the program. Work release inmates are monitored for symptoms and tested accordingly, the spokesperson said.

The inmates who tested positive and those who were in proximity will be quarantined until they test negative.