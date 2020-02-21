Coroner called to scene of Cumberland County crash

The crash occurred around 3:47 p.m. on Walnut Bottom Road in Dickinson Township, according to dispatch accounts.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Cumberland County coroner has been called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday afternoon in Dickinson Township, according to emergency dispatch.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries.

The roadway will be closed for a period of time while the crash is investigated, dispatch says.