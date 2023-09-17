x
Cumberland County

Coroner called to 581 eastbound crash

Credit: FOX43

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — According to PennDOT's Safety Press Officer Fritzi Schreffler, the coroner was called to the scene of a vehicle crash on 581 eastbound in Cumberland County.

Crews were called to the scene around 9 p.m. on Sunday after two vehicles collided near the 581 eastbound on-ramp from Route 15. 

A nearby tow responded to help protect the other vehicles when a third vehicle slammed into the back of it; the coroner was called to the scene for the third vehicle's driver.

Schreffler confirmed that the other reported injuries are non-life threatening. State Police will be doing crash reconstruction, and officials expect 581 to remain closed for a few hours.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide more information as it becomes available.

