Coroner called to scene of crash in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The county coroner was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency dispatch says first responders were called to the crash at the intersection of Enola and Three Square Hollow Roads around 12:45 p.m.

Officials have not confirmed how many people were killed or hurt in the crash.

State police are investigating.

The public is asked to avoid the area as the scene remains active.

SFD assisting on an accident at Three Square Hollow and Enola roads in Hopewell Township. Avoid the area. Posted by Shippensburg Fire Department on Saturday, September 23, 2023