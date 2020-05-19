CommunityAid stores in Hanover, York, and Mechanicsburg will re-open Friday

The stores will implement COVID-19 mitigation policies like limiting the number of customers permitted inside and requiring everyone to wear facemasks

Community Aid stores at three locations in Cumberland and York counties will re-open Friday as Cumberland County moves to the "yellow phase" of state COVID-19 mitigation, CEO Steve Sullivan said Tuesday.

The stores, located in Hanover, Mechanicsburg, and York serve shoppers and non-profits in need, Sullivan said.

“We see this as a family reunion at each of our stores” Sullivan said in a press release. “Our shoppers, our donors, and our team members are family. After two long months apart, we look forward to welcoming everyone back home.”

CommunityAid’s retail stores and donation centers closed in compliance with Governor Tom Wolf’s non-essential business closure order on March 16th, 2020.

When the open their doors again Friday, each Community Aid retail store will implement COVID-19 mitigation policies in accordance with CDC guidelines to keep everyone safe, Sullivan said.

The stores will require each visitor and employee to wear a face mask while inside the store, and will limit the number of customers permitted inside at one time. There will also be social distancing markers near the cash register lines, and cashiers will clean each checkout area after every transaction.

CommunityAid’s retail stores in Lancaster (East Hempfield Township) and Harrisburg (Swatara Township) remain closed in keeping with Wolf’s order, Sullivan said.

CommunityAid Selinsgrove reopened to the public on May 8th, when Snyder County entered the “yellow” reopening phase.



All CommunityAid Drive-Up Donation Centers are now open for self-serve, no-contact drop offs, Sullivan said. Collection bins are placed outside each store’s donation doors from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday

“The outpouring of good quality donations has been inspiring," said Sullivan. "We always ask our donors to give us items they would be willing to give a friend. As a result, our shoppers and bargain hunters find great quality product at a fraction of traditional retail’s price.”