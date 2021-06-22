Comcast announces launch of 3 WiFi-connected 'lift zones' in Carlisle

Located at the Carlisle Family YMCA, Hope Station, and Cyberspace, lift zones are designed to help low-income families fully participate in educational opportunities

CARLISLE, Pa. — Comcast announced Tuesday it is planning to equip three locations in Carlisle with WiFi-connected "Lift Zones" that will help connect low-income families to the Internet.

The "Lift Zones" will be located at the Carlisle Family YMCA, Hope Station, and Cyberspace, Comcast said.

"The robust WiFi coverage Comcast will provide at these centers is expected to help hundreds of low-income students get online, participate in distance learning and do their homework," Comcast said in a press release. "Sites are also available for adults, veterans and seniors to look for and apply for jobs, and to keep in touch with friends and family."

Lift Zone sites complement Comcast’s Internet Essentials program, which, since 2011, has now connected more than 10 million people in America to broadband Internet at home, including approximately 10,800 people in Cumberland County, Comcast said.

Tuesday’s announcement also comes on the heels of Comcast’s recent $1 billion commitment over the next 10 years to help further close the digital divide and give even more low-income students and families the tools and resources they need to succeed in a digital world.

"Hope Station is pleased to partner with Comcast,” said Safronia Perry, Executive Director of Hope Station. “They have always been a great supporter of our organization and our mission to empower everyone."

There are 50 Lift Zones already operational in Comcast’s Keystone Region, with others currently under consideration, Comcast said. These Lift Zones will feature free WiFi provided by Comcast, which will enable students to successfully participate in distance learning.

The initiative will provide free connectivity for the community centers for the next three years, the company said.