After months of repairs and construction, the Children's Lake in Boiling Springs is back open

The Cumberland County landmark was closed last November so a new dam, boat launch and ADA-accessible fishing pier could be built in a $5.2 million project.

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. — Note: The video is from June 15.

Roughly nine months after it was drained for renovation, the historic Children's Lake in Boiling Springs, Cumberland County is back open.

Cumberland County officials shared the news Friday on the county's Facebook page.

There are still muddy areas around the lake, and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission warned visitors to watch their footing.

The lake was drained in November 2022 to fix seepage around the dam caused by a nearby sinkhole on Bucher Hill Road.

The $5.2 million repair project included the construction of a new dam, a new boat launch, and an ADA-accessible fishing pier.

The money for repairs was raised as part of a team effort between state, local municipalities, businesses and other community groups.