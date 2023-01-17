Suspect accused of Camp Hill bank robbery captured by U.S. Marshals

Charles Joseph Gray, 39, is accused of robbing a Fulton Bank on Trindle Road last month, according to Camp Hill Police.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — A Cumberland County man has been charged with robbing a Camp Hill bank last month, police said Tuesday.

Charles Joseph Gray, 39, no fixed address, is charged with robbery and other charges related to the robbery of a Fulton Bank location on the 3300 block of Trindle Road on Thursday, Dec. 29, Camp Hill Police said.

According to police, Gray entered the bank shortly before 4 p.m. and presented a note to a teller demanding money, saying he had a gun. He then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Evidence was collected at the scene and the surrounding area, and further investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for Gray, police said.